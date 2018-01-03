Durban - A 7-year-old boy, who got into difficulty at Salmon Bay beach near Ballito, was saved on Wednesday afternoon after a dramatic rescue and resuscitation effort.

It is believed that the boy went under the water for some time, before being rescued. It is reported that the municipal lifeguards from a neighbouring beach, assisted by a local resident, performed the sea rescue.

Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said an advanced life support resuscitation was initiated and continued for 45 minutes, at which point the boy regained a cardiac activity.

“The young child was transported to hospital for further care. We hold the child in our thoughts at this stage,” he said.

