File photo: ER24

Ladysmith - A nine-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night when he was knocked over by a car on the R103 in Roosboom, near Ladysmith in KwaZulu Natal. Private emergency services provider ER24 said paramedics arrived on the scene at 7:20 pm to find the body of the boy lying in the fast lane of the road. The vehicle that had hit the boy was found parked a short distance away.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)