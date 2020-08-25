Boy falls to his death from window of Durban holiday flat

Durban - A family holiday to Durban has ended in tragedy for a Gauteng family after a 5-year-old boy fell to his death on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the boy fell from a window from one of the floors of the Silver Sands Lifestyle Resort, situated on the Durban beachfront. It is believed that despite attempts to resuscitate the boy, paramedics declared him dead at the scene. Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said it was initially reported that the child had fallen from the 12th floor. “According to paramedics at the scene, the child had fallen from either the 3rd, 4th and 5th floor. When paramedics arrived, a lifeguard was resuscitating the child. Paramedics took over but unfortunately, his condition deteriorated quite rapidly and was declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened.

"An inquest docket is being investigated by Point SAPS. He was certified dead by paramedics. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Gwala said.

According to TimesLive, the boy had been on holiday with his mother, grandmother and two brothers at the time of his death. His father was in Johannesburg.

In December last year, a 5-year-old girl allegedly fell from a third floor in a building on Dunn Road in Clairwood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montclair police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident.

At the time, emergency services said the girl sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Advanced Life Support paramedic Garrith Jamieson urged parents to safeguard their children at all times.

“Paramedics attend to multiple children related emergencies every week and we cannot emphasize how quickly something happens.

’’Kids have no sense of danger as they are young and before you know it the incident has happened. These kind of call outs also affect paramedics as most have children and can relate.

’’Please keep your children safe and in your sight at all times,” Jamieson said.

