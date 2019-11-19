The scene of a four-vehicle accident in Ottowa in Durban in which 30 people were injured. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Thirty people were injured on Tuesday when two taxis, a bakkie and a car collided in the Durban neighbourhood of Ottowa. Residents of a nearby housing complex reported the crash to rescue workers, who found the occupants of the vehicles had incurred moderate to mild injuries in the accident in Belladonna Road.

Also in KwaZulu-Natal, an 11-year-old buy died after he was run over on the R102 near Tongaat.

Rescue workers found the child, from Victoria Primary School, lying on the north bound lane of the road with life-threatening injuries to which he succumbed on the scene. It was alleged that he was run over by a taxi, Reaction Unit South Africa said.

African News Agency (ANA)