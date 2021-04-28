Boy with special needs rescued after being locked up in dark home with dogs and no food or water

DURBAN - The MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for justice after a 7-year-old boy was rescued from a home that he shared with dogs in uMlazi.

It is alleged the boy, who has special needs, had been locked in the four-bedroom home with no food, water or electricity for a month.

MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the boy was spotted by members of the public standing inside the house, which was secured with burglar guards and remained locked daily.

She claimed the boy had been left in the care of his father, who then locked him inside the house, over a month ago.

“We have been taken aback by the conditions the child was left in. We are more surprised and shocked than anything, because we never thought a parent could do such a thing to his own child.

“The child has been left in such a despicable condition. No child deserves to be treated like this and there is no explanation that can be accepted from the parents of this poor child,” she said.

The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter.

“There should be no negotiations with abusers. As the Department of Social Development, we are leaving no stone unturned in dealing with such cases in our society. A number of children are brought up in unsafe homes. We encourage parents to make use of government help if they find themselves unable to take care of children,” she said.

The boy will undergo psycho-social counselling and has been removed from the home and taken to a place of safety.

“We also have to ensure that both parents face justice for child abuse and neglect,” the MEC said.

IOL