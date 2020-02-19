Durban - Nontembeko Boyce, the Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, has celebrated her 44th birthday by giving back to needy pupils in the province’s Ugu District.

Boyce used the occasion of her 44th birthday to donate school bags and school shoes to indigent pupils in the South Coast town.

On handing over the uniform items, she told teachers and pupils that the provincial legislature values education, it was part of its social responsibility to assist pupils in a dignified manner.

“Through this initiative we have already benefited hundreds of pupils in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are providing uniforms because we know that some families face serious financial hardships which make them unable to support their children,” she said.

“History has taught us that it is through giving that we enrich and prolong both our own lives and the lives of others,” said Boyce.

Bocye’s spokesperson, Bongani Tembe, said since January she had given away 200 bags, 500 pairs of shoes, 200 pairs of socks and 100 uniforms.

“Today we donated 50 bags and 50 shoes. The programme is ongoing, (and) we will go to all parts of the province,” said Tembe

Political Bureau