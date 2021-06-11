Boyfriend sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for cop girlfriend’s murder

DURBAN - TWENTY-EIGHT-year old Thabiso Ndlovu has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of Constable Thandiwe Mavaneni. Mavaneni had been stationed at the Inchanga Police Station and was in a relationship with Ndlovu.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said in June 2019 Mavaneni was shot multiple times in the body whilst she was off duty at her residence in Mpumalanga township. "She was taken to hospital for medical attention and on her arrival she managed to tell the nurses that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Thabiso Ndlovu after an argument. Ndlovu was immediately placed under arrest as he was also at the hospital," Mhlongo said.