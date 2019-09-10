KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visit the family home of 23-year-old Natasha Conabeer. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - The family of Natasha Conabeer, who went missing three weeks ago, said they have unanswered questions in relation to her death. On Friday, friends and family were on an extensive search to find the 23-year-old from Inanda, north of Durban.

Conabeer was found lying unconscious on her family home doorstep, in the early hours of Sunday morning. It’s alleged she was dropped there.

Family spokesperson and aunt, Nosipho Goba said Conabeer's mother was woken up by a noise near the door just after midnight.

"She thought that it was dogs. They usually stay there in front of the door. She decided to go out and check and found her lying there," said Goba.

In panic mode and shock, the family rushed her to hospital

“At the hospital it was found that she had been poisoned with brake fluid and had large quantities of paracetamol drugs in her system,” added Goba.

According to Goba, Conabeer had bruises on her arm and knees when they found her on the doorstep.

The family said they were unable to find out who had dropped her or what had happened and were hoping she would leave the hospital alive.

KwaZulu Natal Premier Sihle Zikala and eThekwini municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited the family in Inanda today to pass their condolences.

Zikalala said efforts to curb gender based violence in the province are well underway and has called for police to ensure the speedily arrests of perpetrators.

Earlier reports had cited Conabeer as a University of KwaZulu Natal student but the institution in a statement said Conabeer had applied to study in 2014, however she never followed through and formally registered.

According to Conabeer’s friends, she was last seen leaving her Florida Road flat on August 18, heading to visit family in Inanda but never arrived.

Her disappearance remains a mystery.

Police have opened an inquest docket and are awaiting post mortem results.

