Brazen criminals commit consecutive double robbery in Durban

Durban - Five armed suspects who were brave enough to commit a double robbery one after the other, escaped police and security officers on Thursday morning in the Mount Edgecombe area, north of Durban. According to a responding private security firm, KZN VIP, the suspects entered a factory posing as customers and then demanded valuables from the staff members.

Story continues below Advertisement

KZN VIP’s Gareth Naidoo said the suspects made away with an undisclosed amount of money and goods. No injuries were reported. Shortly after fleeing the scene of the first robbery on foot, the suspects hijacked a Toyota Corolla Professional outside a church on Stonebridge Drive, around five kilometres away from the factory.

The silver/blue vehicle was found abandoned along Glen Anil Street, about five kilometres away from Stonebridge Road in Phoenix. The stolen Toyota Corolla Professional that police recovered in Durban North shortly after the robbery. Picture: Supplied/ KZN VIP He said the vehicle was recovered by police, but the suspects managed to evade arrest. “The suspects were seen fleeing from the factory on foot but then also committed a hijacking outside a church on Stonebridge Drive near Risegate. The suspects then abandoned the hijacked Toyota Professional along Glen Anil.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A few staff members were also treated by KZN VIP medics as they were severely traumatised following the incident,” Naidoo said. IOL has approached the police in KZN and is awaiting a response on the case. IOL