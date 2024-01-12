Breakdown of generating units at Eskom heralds Stage 3 and 4 load shedding for the weekend

Eskom has announced the ramping up of load shedding after six generating units shut down. The utility announced a higher stage of load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday.

"Due to further setbacks resulting in the shutdown of six generating units, as well as the delay in returning three generating units to service, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Friday afternoon. This will be followed by Stage 3 load shedding from 5am on Saturday until 4pm when Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented," Eskom said in a statement. It said this pattern of alternating between Stages 3 and 4 will continue until Sunday. "Eskom will share a further update for the week ahead," the statement read.

Eskom explained that currently, unplanned outages are at 15,561 MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 7,828 MW. "Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams are working tirelessly to ensure that 1,960 MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Monday evening. Eskom's load forecast for the evening peak demand for Friday is 25,169 MW," the utility said. Eskom further appealed to homeowners to turn off geysers and pool pumps between 5pm and 9pm each evening, as this will help to alleviate pressure on the grid.