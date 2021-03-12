BREAKING NEWS: King Goodwill Zwelithini has died

Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu has died.

He was 73 years old.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the former leader of the IFP and the king’s traditional prime minister made the announcement on Friday.

The king was admitted to hospital last month after his glucose levels shot up.

“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation,” a statement by Buthelezi said.