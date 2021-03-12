BREAKING NEWS: King Goodwill Zwelithini has died
Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu has died.
He was 73 years old.
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the former leader of the IFP and the king’s traditional prime minister made the announcement on Friday.
The king was admitted to hospital last month after his glucose levels shot up.
“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation,” a statement by Buthelezi said.
“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.
“On behalf of the the Royal Family we thank the nation for your continues prayers and support in this most difficult time. May His Majesty our King rest in peace,” Buthelezi said.
IOL