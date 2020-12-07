Breaking news: Miguel Louw’s killer found guilty of premeditated murder

Durban – Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of Miguel Louw. Judgment was delivered in the Durban High Court on Monday. Ebrahim, 44, was convicted on charges of kidnapping, murder and theft. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said sentencing was expected on Wednesday. The Grade 4 learner was last seen in the presence of Ebrahim at an eatery near his home in July 2018.

His decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in Longbury Drive, Phoenix, near Ebrahim's home.

The court heard Ebrahim occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home.

According to State indictments prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument.

"As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother.“

Ebrahim maintained his innocence throughout proceedings and has remained behind bars.

IOL