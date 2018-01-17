DNA tests are still under way, but a badly burnt body found in a sugar cane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was identified as that of 20-year-old Durban woman, Siam Lee. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Police have made a breakthrough arrest in connection with the murder of Siam Lee.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane early on Thursday morning confirmed that police had arrested a man in the Hillcrest area, inland of Durban.

Details around the arrest are scant at this stage but sources said the suspect was arrested near Assagai and that a Mercedes Benz Vito - thought to be the same one Lee was said to have been seen leaving in that afternoon - was recovered.

Read: Mom the key to finding Siam’s killer: investigator

Search for Siam ends in heartache

An unlicensed 9mm pistol and the suspect’s personal cellphone was also said to have been seized.

Lee’s details were apparently found on his cellphone. Sources also said that what they believed could be blood stains were found in the house at which the suspect was arrested. DNA testing was thought to be under way.

Lee disappeared from her workplace - an alleged brothel - in Margaret Maytom Drive, in plush Durban North, on the afternoon of January 4.

Her charred remains were found days later, in a sugarcane field, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The Mercury