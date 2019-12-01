File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Two most wanted suspects, brothers aged 34 and 38, have been arrested in connection with a string of murder and attempted murder cases committed at the KwaMashu hostel and surrounding areas in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. Following intensive investigations, the siblings were arrested in Gauteng on Thursday where they were hiding out, Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

The first suspect, 34, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and was nabbed during his court appearance in Cleveland in Johannesburg. The second suspect, 38, was arrested at his hideout in the Denver Hostel.

Both men would appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court on Monday. Police investigations linked the two brothers to a triple murder in Inanda, which took place at Ngoqokazi in February this year.

The pair were also sought for a case that took place on August 20, 2018, when KwaMashu police attended to a murder and attempted murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa roads. Minibus taxi driver Sphelele Magwaza, 26, and his friend were attacked and shot during that incident. Police found the body of Magwaza in the taxi with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend was wounded and taken to hospital for medical attention, Naicker said.