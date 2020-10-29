Brothers in court for Crossmoor murder

Durban - Two brothers accused of fatally stabbing a man at the Crossmoor informal settlement in Chatsworth on Sunday, made their first appearance in court on Thursday. Philani Norhaga and his brother Banele were charged with the murder of Zamani Kleinbooi, 35. The matter was postponed until November 2 in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court for a bail application. According to KwaZulu-Natal police, the suspects aged 22 and 25, were arrested by the Chatsworth SAPS Serious and Violent Crimes Unit on Tuesday. “It is alleged that on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm, an altercation took place at an informal settlement in Crossmoor where two victims were stabbed resulting in the death of 35-year-old Zamani Kleinbooi,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“The victim was found with multiple stab wounds on the body and the second victim was treated at a local hospital and thereafter discharged.”

The duo also face charges of assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm for the second victim.

The police immediately conducted an investigation resulting in the apprehension of the suspects.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for apprehending the suspects.

“As we approach the season of goodwill, the police are cautioning residents to live in harmony.

“The police will arrest offenders who do not conform to the law of the country,” he said.

IOL