Brrrrr! Authorities on high alert as 'Snow storm' predicted to hit parts of SA this weekend

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have put emergency workers on high alert as the South African Weather Services weather systems have predicted a ‘snow storm’ to hit uThukela and Okhahlamba this weekend. Snow has been been predicted for several parts of South Africa, with the Eastern Cape already reporting snowfall on Friday morning.

In KwaZulu-Natal Thulasizwe Buthelezi, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs warned residents of severe weather conditions expected to affect large parts of the province from from Friday into the weekend. The South African Weather Service said that Level 6 disruptive snow can be expected in parts of the Uthukela, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu Districts. “These weather conditions pose a danger to life and could lead to temporary road closures due to ice accumulation, causing traffic disruptions on major routes.” The roads, especially the N3, are expected to be busy this weekend as it signals the start of the school holiday.

“Residents in these areas are urged to take necessary precautions, including delaying unnecessary trips, as the risk of entrapment due to icy roads is very high.” COTGA said a level 2 disruptive snow warning has also been issued for parts of the Ugu, uThukela, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala and Amajuba Districts. “The remaining parts of the province have a Level 2 warning for disruptive rain.”

Buthelezi said disaster management teams were on high alert and would be monitoring developments. “These teams are equipped to respond to emergencies and provide assistance where needed. “Plans are also in place to clear roads in collaboration with local municipalities and the Department of Transport.”

The MEC said this is to ensure there are no disruptions on the major routes. Here’s some tips on staying safe: – Monitor local weather updates and alerts through reliable sources.

– Follow instructions from local authorities and emergency services. – Ensure you have enough food, water, and essential supplies to last at least 72 hours. – Keep flash lights, batteries, and a battery-powered radio handy.