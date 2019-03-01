File picture: Pexels

Durban - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the dismissal of a suspended Bryanston High School teacher who was accused of abuse between 2017 and 2018. In a statement issued on Friday, Lesufi said the School Governing Body (SGB) had dismissed the man earlier in the day.

"The former SGB-appointed educator was suspended immediately after the complaint was brought to the attention of the school in January 2019. The disciplinary hearing was concluded today, and the verdict will ensure that he is struck off the professional roll of educators," said the MEC.

“We welcome this sanction and urge educators to refrain from all types of misconduct as they should lead by example to ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe schooling environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning."

Lesufi said the department had a "zero-tolerance stance" to allegations of sexual assault and had never hesitated to act where allegations were proven true.

"We encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell, for fear of victimisation. Learners must report such incidents to their parents, police or any other trusted figure of authority," said Lesufi.

