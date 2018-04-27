Durban - Gunshots rang out in Durban’s CBD followed by a freeway car chase and ending in a hail of bullets in Pinetown on Friday night.

It started when men in a Toyota Quantum opened fire at the Brook Street taxi rank on Friday afternoon in Warwick Triangle.

One person died and another was critically injured.

Police chased the suspects to Pinetown, where bullets flew between police and the suspects on Scott Road.

Eleven people have been arrested.

Communications officer for the Pinetown cluster, Captain Bongumusa Manqele, said the 11 suspects had been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He said the suspects abandoned the vehicle on Scott Road, and fled on to a security company’s property.

“The National Investigating Unit is also now working on the case. Seven firearms were found hidden inside the security company. These include three 9mm pistols and four rifles. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday. The firearms have been sent for ballistic testing,” said Manqele last night.

While on the scene in Pinetown, The Independent on Saturday was told by an onlooker that the Quantum bore the security company branding.

Manqele said he was not a position to confirm this.

When The Independent on Saturday arrived at Scott Street, police were inside the security company property, where a woman was seen and heard crying.

The road was cordoned off, with neighbours standing outside looking on as police worked the scene.

A resident who has lived in the street for 14 years, said he had been working in his yard when he heard a loud bang and at first thought it was a car backfiring.

Independent on Saturday