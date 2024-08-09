Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort engulfed by runaway bush fire

The well-known Bushman’s Nek Berg and Trout Resort in the Southern Drakensberg was engulfed by a runaway bush fire in the early hours of Friday morning. “We’re deeply heartbroken to share that Bushman’s Nek has been engulfed by a devastating veld fire. The flames have taken away more than just a beautiful destination, they’ve taken away a place where memories were made, laughter echoed, and nature’s serenity touched our souls,” the resort’s owners said in a statement issued on Friday.

The resort did not mention the full extent of the damage, but the Southern Drakensberg Community Tourism Organisation implied in its statement that the resort had been destroyed. Videos and photos circulating on social media showed the main building engulfed in flames while several witnesses reported seeing some of the resort’s cabins and chalets in flames. Bushman’s Nek management confirmed that no people or animals in the vicinity were harmed, apart from one of the horses having its hair singed.

Hotel guest Barbara Whiting said she and her husband self-evacuated from the hotel at 1:15am on Friday morning after they saw “six to eight” nearby chalets go up in flames. “When the flames came across the lawn, we started to evacuate,” Whiting said on Facebook. “Sky high flames shot across the roof as we drove out and our room was engulfed with smoke by the time we left.

“Smoke and flames were everywhere as we left the property along with about 10 other cars, and we were soon out of danger. “We met all the other hotel guests at the Shell garage in Underberg, many still in PJ’s with no belongings.” The resort said it was currently focused on relocating guests and staff, many of whom lost some or all of their possessions. It also promised to reach out to guests that were also due to arrive in the coming days.