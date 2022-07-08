Business owner and bystander shot during robbery at a general dealer in Everest Heights

Durban - A businessman and a bystander were shot with a 9mm pistol on Thursday evening, during a robbery at a general dealer in Mhlasini in Everest Heights north of Durban. Residents were startled by the sound of gunfire at around 7:20 pm and contacted members from a private security company for assistance.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) confirmed that they responded after being alerted that two people had been shot en-route to Everest Heights. According to RUSA, the two owners of the store were held up inside. One was shot in the leg while the other was locked away in a room. The bystander who had been shot was at a house across the street from the store when he shone a light to see what the commotion was.

One of the robbers then fired a shot in his direction and struck the 25 year-old who was helping his brother with construction on their home. The victims were unable to identify exactly how many suspects were part of the robbery, RUSA said. “The robbers then sped off in a grey Toyota Avanza. The getaway vehicle was not fitted with registration plates.

“The businessman was transported privately to hospital prior to the arrival of Reaction Officers while the injured bystander was stabilised on scene by Medics before being transported to a medical facility by ambulance. “Seven spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene,” RUSA said.

