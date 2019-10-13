This comes after the institution refused to release information to him despite an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) in July.
Panday has asked the court to set aside UKZN’s decision not to give him the information, that the university's information officer provide it within 20 days since the papers were lodged in court and that UKZN pay for the cost of the application. If UKZN decides to oppose the matter it would be heard in court in February.
Operation Clever was instituted more than two years ago after it emerged that students were paying to get into UKZN’s Nelson Mandela Medical School.
In a notice of motion filed in the Durban High Court last week, Panday said he wanted to know the outcome of Operation Clever, and for how long and at what cost UKZN had provided a safe house for Avril Sahadew, the lead investigator in the case. Panday also requested to know how much it cost the university to provide Sahadew with bodyguards.