Businessman shot dead in uMhlanga parking lot

In another brazen shooting in KwaZulu-Natal, a 32-year-old businessman was gunned down in a parking lot in uMhlanga on Sunday, December 29, at around 12.30pm. KwaZulu-Natal police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Nethsuinda said police in Durban North have opened a murder case for investigation after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed at a parking lot on Meridian Drive in uMhlanga. "Information at this stage suggests that the victim was seated in his vehicle when suspects opened fire at him, killing him instantly. "The unknown number of suspects are said to have fled from the scene in two vehicles. The victim was identified as a security company owner."

Nethsuinda said the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. Gareth Naidoo, the spokesperson for KZN VIP Security said they responded to reports of a shooting. "Sadly, a male was found in the driver seat of his bakkie unresponsive after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the body. There was nothing more paramedics could do for the man, and he was declared deceased on scene."