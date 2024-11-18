Busy start to the week for KZN emergency teams: Scores injured in multiple-vehicle crashes

Emergency services had their hands full on Monday morning attending to two separate crashes in Durban. In the first, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said one person was entrapped and scores more injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the M1, Higginson Highway, over the N2 bridge in Chatsworth.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as they found that a truck, two vehicles and a fully-laden taxi had collided at the junction, leaving multiple injured and one person entrapped," he said. Scenes from the crash in the M1. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Various emergency teams as well as the eThekwini Fire Department were also called to assist in extricating the entrapped victim. Jamieson said a triage was immediately done and a total of 10 people had sustained various injuries. "Once stabilised at the scene the injured were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required," he said.

Scenes from the crash in the Durban CBD. Picture: ALS Paramedics In a second multiple vehicle crash, on Old Dutch Road before Warwick Avenue in Durban CBD, Jamieson explained that a truck, bus, two cars and three taxis collided.