Bystander shot by stray bullet in Durban CBD robbery

Durban - A bystander was struck by a stray bullet following an armed robbery in the Durban Central Business District on Friday. Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found the injured man.

"On arrival on scene a male believed to be approximately 30 years of age was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was in a serious condition," Van Reenen said. He said Intermediate Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care. "It is alleged that the man was shot by a stray bullet after an armed robbery in the area took place, however the South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly," Van Reenen said.

Earlier in the day, Emer-G-Med medics responded to an incident in Toti, south of the CBD. "Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ET Rapid Response responded to Tacoma Road in Amanzimtoti after a vehicle was noted to be obstructing the roadway with an unresponsive passenger seated in the front. “On closer inspection the vehicle was noted to have bullet holes and the occupant, a male approximately 30 years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," he said.

