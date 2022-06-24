Bystander shot by stray bullet in Durban CBD robbery

Durban - A bystander was struck by a stray bullet following an armed robbery in the Durban Central Business District on Friday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said when emergency teams arrived at the scene, they found the injured man.
"On arrival on scene a male believed to be approximately 30 years of age was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was in a serious condition," Van Reenen said.
He said Intermediate Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.
"It is alleged that the man was shot by a stray bullet after an armed robbery in the area took place, however the South African Police Services were in attendance and will be conducting the necessary investigation accordingly," Van Reenen said.
Passenger found dead in e-hailing car in Amanzimtoti
Two dead after head-on collision in Centurion
Man run over at a car wash in Ballito airlifted to hospital
Two men who allegedly gunned down KZN taxi boss hand themselves over to police
Four-year-old Limpopo killed after stepping on an open live wire
Student teacher shot in the head outside Durban school
Earlier in the day, Emer-G-Med medics responded to an incident in Toti, south of the CBD.
"Emer-G-Med paramedics together with ET Rapid Response responded to Tacoma Road in Amanzimtoti after a vehicle was noted to be obstructing the roadway with an unresponsive passenger seated in the front.
“On closer inspection the vehicle was noted to have bullet holes and the occupant, a male approximately 30 years of age was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics," he said.
Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting is yet to be established and police are investigating further.
IOL