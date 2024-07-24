Calls for law enforcement as rubbish piles up on Durban streets amid DSW strike

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for law enforcement officers to be deployed at Durban Solid Waste depots across the City following a strike by staff from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). It is believed that the wildcat strike comes after staff were told their contracts would not be renewed.

The strike has impacted areas across Wentworth, Clairwood, Bluff, Umbilo, Pinetown, Collingwood, Chatsworth, Yellowood Park and Glenwood. According to a statement by the City, sweeping services are also affected. "Former EPWP participants resorted to blocking gates at different depots and intimidating staff and refuse collection contractors.

"This has made it impossible for normal collection of refuse to take place. Several areas have been affected by this disruption. Security personnel have been alerted of the situation at hand," the statement read. DA Caucas leader in eThekwini, Thabani Mthethwa, said for the past three years, the municipality has had to top up this programme with ±R200 million, from the original ±R60 million from Public Works. This was he said to ensure “that all ANC cadres benefit”.

The DA has written to City Manager, Musa Mbhele, to intervene. Meanwhile, the City is urging residents not to take out their refuse until further notice. It said those who have taken out their refuse are requested to retrieve it and keep it on their properties.