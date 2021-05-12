Can you help solve this 40-year-old mystery?

Locate International is appealing for help in trying to solve a 40-year-old mystery of an unidentified man, with possible South African links, whose skeletal remains were found on the mountainside in Wales.

Locate International is a UK community interest company dedicated to reviewing unsolved missing persons and unidentified body cases at no cost to families or the police.

With regard to this particular 40-year-old case, Locate’s Emma Tilley says: “In December 1979, the skeletal remains of a man were found on the mountainside near Resolven, South Wales, United Kingdom. He has not yet been identified and therefore his family cannot be notified.

“The man is believed to have been born between the World Wars and was therefore aged between 40 and 60 at the time of his death. He was white with short grey hair, and of stocky build. He would have walked with a limp as his right leg was fused at the knee and he would not have been able to bend it.”

Tilley says several items were found with the man, that indicate possible links to South Africa.

“Although no return ticket was traced, he had British Airways timetables for 1978. On one were hand-written notes, indicating that he was planning a return flight from London to Johannesburg and then an onward internal flight to Durban.

“He also had a Salvation Testament with the name ‘D Malan’ and the address PO Box Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa on the flyleaf.”

Enquiries in the Randburg area have drawn a blank.

“A commemorative bookmark for a Christian mission conducted in King William’s Town by ‘Rhodes Varsity Trekkers’ which was held at Easter (April 9 -17) 1960 was also found,“ Tilley said.

Do you remember a neighbour, a colleague or member of your church who went to the UK, specifically Wales in 1978 or 1979 and whom you did not see again?

Were you at Rhodes University in 1960 and part of the mission team?

If you have any information, please contact [email protected] to help solve the mystery of the man on the mountain.