Hammarsdale - Families of the two security guards who were brutally killed by a gang in a classroom at a high school in Hammarsdale on Wednesday evening are struggling to deal with the loss of their loved ones. Thandazani Majola, 48, and Mncedisi Ntuli, 30, were bludgeoned to death at Ukusa High School. A third guard survived the attack and was taken to hospital.

They were attacked after refusing to hand the keys to the school’s office and computer lab to the gang. Majola’s brother, Jabulani Majola, said: “He has been guarding that school for many years. I still can’t believe that he is no more. We are heartbroken.”

Ntuli’s father, Petros, said his heart “broke into a thousand pieces” when he found his son dead. “I was also working the night shift, and when I came home that morning, I was told that Mncedisi was in an accident. I rushed to the school to see what had happened, and there he was lying in a pool of blood, badly beaten and dead.”

Arrangements for his son’s funeral were being made. Majola was to be buried at Phezulu in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said no suspects had been arrested yet.

