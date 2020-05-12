Car in N2 early morning fatal crash was shot at - claim

Durban - The investigation into a horrific crash on the N2, near Umgeni in Durban on Tuesday morning has taken a different turn. Police now believe that the vehicle may have been shot at after bullet shrapnel was found inside the car.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling north on the N2 and drove towards the offramp to Inanda.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said emergency crews rushed to the scene where a driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle he was driving, causing it to swerve before overturning.

"The Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment was used to cut the occupants free. Unfortunately seven people had already succumbed to the injuries they had sustained, four females and three males were declared deceased at the scene. One occupant had sustained serious injuries and was stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required," he said.

An officer from the Durban Accident Combatting Unit told eNCA that they had established that the vehicle may have been shot at.