Century-old Mitchell Park Zoo closes for crucial renovations in Durban

The Mitchell Park Trust has welcomed the temporary closure of the zoo and playground to carry out much-needed maintenance from April 1. The eThekwini Municipality stated that the park, which has been in existence for over 100 years, will be restored to its superior state after listening to public safety concerns, which included unsafe playground equipment.

"The restoration work will be undertaken in partnership with organisations such as the Woodford Group and On the Verge, bringing together local businesses and community members in supporting the park’s restoration and enhancement. A contractor will commence revamping the park’s fencing, including the zoo," the municipality said. Regarding the zoo, the city said it has 328 birds from 70 species, 75 mammals from nine species, 45 reptiles from seven species, and 253 fish and others from five species. "These animals are cared for seven days a week by a dedicated team of animal keepers and support staff who feed them and clean their enclosures. While all animals will remain on-site during the revamp work, they will, however, be moved to different enclosures within the park as work is undertaken," the municipality said.

Garth Kloppenborg, chairperson of the Mitchell Park Trust, applauded those businesses for stepping forward to assist and contribute to one of Durban’s historical landmarks. Kloppenborg said this will revive Mitchell Park to become, once again, one of the major tourist attractions. “The trust welcomed the news that the park and playground will be reinvigorated and given new life. It had been neglected for some time because of the operational budgets and storm-related damages. The trust will also contribute and assist with the revamp process,” he said.

The trust, which was set up 25 years ago, has a keen interest in the park and its rich heritage, Kloppenborg said, adding that it was not able to generate huge amounts of money to contribute to extensive repairs over the years. Kloppenborg said they recently installed new canvas sides to the bandstand area which is a popular place for parties and meetings. “The park has a family oriented theme and setting. However, over time the infrastructure had worn out and collapsed. Some of the infrastructure is between 40 and 60 years old. Some of the steel work rusted because it was old and also we are close to the sea. This has placed the zoo in the situation it is now.”

Kloppenborg called on more businesses to contribute to the maintenance of the park, playground, and zoo. “The revamp of the playground was much needed. The trust welcomes the initiative to include it in the renovations. From what we understand, the eThekwini Real Estate is handling the leasing of the restaurant area. We hope that area will also be re-opened and add to the holistic vibrancy of the park,” Kloppenborg noted. Some birds may temporarily move to the Umgeni River Bird Park as repairs and renovations are undertaken to the aviaries.