Chaos on the road: Trucks block off N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass, Tugela Toll Plaza closed
Durban - The N3 at Van Reenen's Pass is closed to traffic, and the Tugela Toll Plaza is closed due to a blockade by truckers.
The N3 Toll Route said an extensive backlog of traffic is already being reported in the area, and as a result, the Tugela Toll Plaza is now also closed in a northbound direction towards Gauteng.
"Law enforcement is on scene to monitor the situation. Road users are advised to delay travel to the area until further notice," the N3TC said.
KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker added that police are on the scene.
"Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes. SAPS is on scene, and attempts are underway to remove the trucks," he said.
In October, the highway was closed to traffic following a protest by truck drivers.
For route updates, to report problems or to obtain emergency assistance along the N3 Toll Route, contact the 24/7 N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 or follow @N3Route on Twitter.
