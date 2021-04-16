Charges of attempted murder opened against Metro cop accused of forcing teens to drink petrol

Durban- The Durban Metro cop who allegedly forced two special-needs teens at gunpoint to drink petrol after accusing them of theft has been charged with attempted murder. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “Charges of attempted murder and kidnapping are being investigated by Mariannhill SAPS. “It is alleged that on 12 April 2021 at 10:00, a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by a suspect and was forced to drink petrol after being suspected of burglary. The matter is still under investigation and no arrests had been made.” KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her disgust at the incident. She said the teenagers, aged 13 and 16, who live in Savannah Park, were allegedly severely assaulted by the officer who accused them of stealing from his home.

“It is alleged that the officer pointed his service pistol at the boys and forced them to admit that they had broken into his home on Saturday, before forcing them to drink petrol.”

“We are alarmed and quite frankly‚ disgusted by this incident. It is very shocking that an officer of the law will point a firearm at children and force them to admit to have broken into his home.

“We will not tolerate any form of behaviour that threatens the safety and well-being of children. It also worsens the situation that nothing was found from these vulnerable children. We are really taken aback by these allegations involving police officers who are supposed to be custodians of the law."

The 13-year-old victim’s older brother told IOL that his brother has been scared since the incident and remains indoors.

He said the cop lived nearby their home.

“My brother and his friend were playing on the street when the cop approached them and accused them of stealing and took them to his house and forced them to drink petrol.”

He said his brother was taken to RK Khan Hospital for medical treatment.

Durban Metro confirmed an investigation was under way.

IOL