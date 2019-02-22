File picture

Durban - Five charges have been added in the case of 12 men accused of a series of terror-related incidents in and around Durban last year. The suspects appeared in a Verulam court on Friday, shielding their faces from the media.

They are accused of planting explosive devices across retailers in Durban – specifically Woolworths - as well as attacking the Verulam-based Imam Hussain mosque in May, which led to the death of one man.

The accused were all released on bail last year, with magistrate Irfan Khalil saying the state’s reliance on an identity parade – deemed flawed in various respects – and a lack of clear evidence linking them to the crimes, did not warrant the group being remanded in custody.

The men face schedule six offences which include murder, extortion and arson, as well as charges under South African anti-terror legislation known as the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act, while some face kidnapping charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara told media at the court on Friday that the five additional charges related to “the Woolworths bombings as well as one incident of a bomb being placed under a car”.

Kara said the state intended to bring an application for voice samples from accused number one - alleged ringleader and Durban businessman Farad Hoomer.

“The matter was postponed for the defence to consider the basis on which the state will be bringing that application,” she said.

The men will appear again on April 15.

