Charred remains of man bound with handcuffs found in Phoenix field

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The burnt remains of man was found in an open field in Phoenix earlier on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident. She said police members were still busy at the scene. The victim had been handcuffed, according to RUSA boss Prem Balram. Picture: RUSA According to Prem Balram, from Reaction Unit SA, the burnt remains was located by scrap metal collectors in Eastbury Drive. “Members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) arrived on scene at approximately 10.12am and were led to the corpse.

“The deceased was found handcuffed with two tyres placed over his legs.”

Balram said the body was burnt beyond recognition.

He said motive for the murder was unknown.

In a separate incident, Hibberdene SAPS are investigating a case of murder after a burnt body was discovered in Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in August.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the grisly discovery was made by people who were on their way to work. The body was covered in plastic and dumped at the side of the road.

IOL