Chatsworth attorney behind bars after appealing conviction for theft

A Durban attorney who appealed a guilty conviction on a theft conviction and lost will now go to jail for five years. Jayshree Baijnath, the owner of Baijnath and Partners in Chatsworth, was convicted for theft amounting to R644 989 in the Durban Regional Court on March 1, 2017. At the time Baijnath was sentenced to six years, wholly suspended for five years. A year later she was granted leave to appeal the decision. This week Judge Mahendra Chetty dismissed the appeal in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

In his judgment, Judge Chetty said the original sentence imposed by the trial court paid lip service to the seriousness of the offence and jailed her for 5 years.

The court heard that the complainant, Umesh Singh, had bought a house from his mother, Deomathy Singh, for an amount of R850 000 in 2013.

Being good friends with Baijnath and her estranged husband Ashwin Baijnath, he had enlisted their services for the transfer and conveyancing.

In his testimony, Singh said he was told the transfer was done on August 1, 2013, after which he enquired when the money would be paid to his mother.

The court heard that Singh began pleading for payment from Baijnah and eventually pursued the legal route.

He was compensated by the Attorney’s Fidelity Fund.

His mother died in 2014 before this could happen.

Before this Baijath had messaged Singh saying that she had no intention of shortchanging him.

According to court papers, Baijnath was arrested on October 16, 2014, with her trial starting a year later.

During the trial, it was heard that she represented herself after her legal representatives withdrew and she opted not to testify.

Judge Chetty said he was of the view that a direct term of imprisonment, would strike the necessary balance that a trial court ought to achieve.

He further cited the jail term as appropriate and proportionate to the crime.

He said he was not convinced that Baijnath had suffered enough by being entangled in a criminal trial for two years and having her name struck off the attorneys' roll.

He said she showed no remorse and her ability to compensate the Attorney’s Fidelity Fund was equivalent to a bank robber pleading that returning the money to a bank or its insurer was sufficient restoration to avoid imprisonment.

IOL