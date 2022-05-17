Chatsworth drive-by: Police say someone in white Toyota Etios shot at victim

Durban - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the lookout for a white Toyota Etios that may have been involved in a drive-by shooting that took place in Chatsworth last Thursday. A 34-year-old male victim sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and stomach when unknown suspects fired at his Toyota Hilux bakkie, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that he was approached by a white Toyota Etios with unknown suspects who fired shots at him and fled the scene. The victim sustained gunshot wounds on the stomach and chest and he was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Ngcobo said. On Thursday night, IOL was on scene shortly after the gunshots were heard and recorded what appeared to be the victim being transported to hospital by a white Toyota Etios. A group of people could be seen between the Hilux and the Etios when suddenly the Etios sped off on 42 Avenue in the direction of Umhlatuzana. It is unclear whether the police are referring to the same vehicle.

From this angle, bystanders appear to be helping a person into a white sedan which speeds off in the direction of Umhlatuzana.@IOL#shooting #crime pic.twitter.com/4lMMwMXa0J — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 12, 2022 Bystanders told IOL they heard “loud gunshot noises and ran out to see what was happening”. Residents speculated that it was “automatic guns” used by the sound. From the images taken, it appears as though the suspects shot through the driver’s side window of the Hilux bakkie. Bullet casings were on the ground lying next to and a few metres away from the bakkie. Ngcobo said Bayview police, in the Chatsworth policing precinct, is investigating a case of attempted murder.

