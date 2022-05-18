Chatsworth drive-by shooting victim dies in hospital, no arrests yet

Durban - A 34-year-old Durban man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Wednesday after he was shot multiple times with an automatic weapon during an alleged drive-by shooting in Chatsworth last week. Wayne Chetty, from the Bayview area in Chatsworth, had sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach.

Chetty’s death was confirmed by various sources in contact with IOL since the incident last Thursday. The victim had been in hospital since Thursday evening. Wayne Chetty, 34, in happier times. Image: Supplied. Police said this week that they were on the lookout for a white Toyota Etios that may have been involved in the shooting, according to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjie Ngcobo.

Ngcobo said shots were fired from the Etios at Chetty’s Toyota Hilux bakkie. “It is alleged that he was approached by a white Toyota Etios with unknown suspects who fired shots at him and fled the scene. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest and he was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Ngcobo said. On Thursday night, IOL was on scene shortly after the gunshots were heard and recorded what appeared to be the victim being transported to hospital in a white sedan.

A group of people could be seen between the Hilux and the sedan when suddenly it sped off on 42nd Avenue in the direction of Umhlatuzana. From this angle, bystanders appear to be helping a person into a white sedan which speeds off in the direction of Umhlatuzana.@IOL#shooting #crime pic.twitter.com/4lMMwMXa0J — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 12, 2022 Bystanders told IOL they heard “loud gunshot noises and ran out to see what was happening”. Residents speculated that it was “automatic guns” used by the sound. From the images taken, it appears as though the suspects shot through the driver’s side window of the Hilux bakkie. Bullet casings were on the ground lying next to and a few metres away from the bakkie.

No suspects have been identified at this stage. Ngcobo said Bayview police, in the Chatsworth policing precinct, were investigating a case of attempted murder.

