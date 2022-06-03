Chatsworth man caught with firearms, drugs ‘hidden in snooker table’

Durban: A 29-year-old man was arrested in Shallcross on Thursday after police found drugs and illegal firearms in his home. Police said the operation was carried out in Klaarwater Road by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit.

Police said the suspect was charged with unlawful possession of two pistols with 20 rounds of ammunition. “The firearms were hidden inside a snooker table,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala. “A further search inside the house resulted in the recovery of 130 plastic Ziploc bags of high-grade dagga, 20 plastic containers hydroponic dagga, 20 pieces of rock cocaine and a digital scale.”

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs was R38 150. The man is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday. IOL