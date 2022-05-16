Chatsworth shooting victim in hospital, police still mum

Durban – The man who was shot last Thursday in an alleged drive-by shooting in Chatsworth, is in hospital after sustaining four bullet wounds, according to sources who asked to remain anonymous.
Police have been unable to comment on the matter since Friday morning because their “systems are down”.
But evidence at the scene suggests that the suspects shot at the victim seven or eight times.
Markings which the police used to circle bullet casings lying on the road after the shooting are still visible.
A further investigation into pictures of the white Toyota Hilux bakkie, which was found on the side of Chatsworth Main Road just after the Bayview offramp, shows the driver’s side window broken.
There appear to be no bullet holes on the driver's side door or the passenger door behind it.
IOL was on scene soon after the shooting took place and found three cars parked on the side of the road near the traffic lights, facing in the direction of Umhlatuzana.
A white Toyota Etios was seen speeding off in the direction of Umhlatuzana. The car was believed to be carrying the victim to a medical facility.
From this angle, bystanders appear to be helping a person into a white sedan which speeds off in the direction of Umhlatuzana.@IOL#shooting #crime pic.twitter.com/4lMMwMXa0J— Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) May 12, 2022
Around half an hour later, police arrived. About 20 residents from homes nearby were also at the scene.
The incident comes just two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Bayview area, where a 37-year-old man was shot dead in a car.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Three other people were shot, all of whom were taken to hospital for treatment, Gwala said.
“It is alleged that on April 30, 2022, at 10.40pm at the intersection of Unity Avenue and Lenny Naidu Drive, four males were shot by unknown suspects while they were in a vehicle,” she said.
