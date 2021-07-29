Chatsworth water update: leak fixed, water restored to some areas

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality has confirmed that the leak that left parts of Shallcross and Chatsworth without running water, has been fixed. "The City is pleased to inform residents that are experiencing water shortages as a result of a leak, repairs have been completed," the municipality said.

Pumps are in operation and water has started running to both Shallcross and Chatsworth 4 reservoirs. "Most parts of Shallcross have already begun receiving water and eThekwini continues to build capacity to other reservoirs. The public is urged to remain patient," the city confirmed.

Technicians at the site. Picture: eThekwini Municipality [Video 🎥] Our teams are hard at work to restore the water supply to affected areas as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/9X42d1zJyX — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) July 28, 2021 Yesterday, IOL reported that residents living in parts of Chatsworth, Shallcross, Pinetown and surrounds spent almost four days without water.

Some residents complained of having to buy bottled water and others had to go to relatives’ homes to bath or shower. The municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested that the public remain patient during this period. The public is urged to constantly alert the city in the event of shortcomings in its temporal water relief measures.