Check your lotto tickets! Ithuba is looking for R20m and R30m winners

Durban: The R20 million winner of Saturday’s Lotto draw is yet to claim their prize, says national lottery operator Ithuba.

According to Ithuba the winning ticket was bought on May 28 at at JJ Pawn Shop in Carletonville, Gauteng.

The winner spent R40 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winner numbers of 16, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29, and the bonus ball 41.

The chief executive at Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza encouraged all players, especially from the Carletonville area to check their tickets.

Ithuba said they were still waiting for the winner of the R30m Lotto jackpot from 14 April draw to come forward and claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Builder’s Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

The winner who is not yet known to Ithuba, spent R80 on the winning ticket using a manual selection method.

The winning numbers are: 1, 5, 8, 19, 26, 48 and the bonus ball 30.

