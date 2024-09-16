Checkers recalls Deli hummus products

"During routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus this morning. As a precautionary measure the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled," the retail giant said in a statement released on Monday.

It said all production at the supplier – which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for their food safety management system – has been halted.

The following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide:

Hummus

Reduced Fat Hummus

Zataar Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

Caramelised Onion Hummus

"We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund.