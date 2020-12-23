Child killed after truck container lands on minibus taxi on N3

Durban - Two people, one of them a 12-year-old, were killed after a container fell off a truck and landed on a minibus taxi on the N3 on Wednesday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, polcie are investigating two cases of culpable homicide after two people, aged 12 and 30 died in the incident.

Gwala said the driver fled the scene after an incident.

According to Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services the incident took place on the south bound lane between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in the vicinity of the Ashburton off ramp.

“A container fell off a truck landed on a minibus, tragically two people died and paramedics have treated 12 people at the scene for major to minor injuries.”