NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Two people were killed after a truck lost its container landing on a minibus taxi on the N3. Picture: Supplied
Two people were killed after a truck lost its container landing on a minibus taxi on the N3. Picture: Supplied

Child killed after truck container lands on minibus taxi on N3

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Durban - Two people, one of them a 12-year-old, were killed after a container fell off a truck and landed on a minibus taxi on the N3 on Wednesday morning.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, polcie are investigating two cases of culpable homicide after two people, aged 12 and 30 died in the incident.

Gwala said the driver fled the scene after an incident.

According to Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services the incident took place on the south bound lane between Pietermaritzburg and Durban in the vicinity of the Ashburton off ramp.

“A container fell off a truck landed on a minibus, tragically two people died and paramedics have treated 12 people at the scene for major to minor injuries.”

The highway was closed to traffic for several hours.

IOL

Road Accidents

Share this article: