Childline introduces new look and new 116 helpline number

DURBAN - CHILDLINE South Africa has introduced a new, shorter number. This week, the organisation launched its 116 number which is a toll-free helpline number for both children and families with child-related matters.

"We are excited because the new number is shorter and easier for children and adults to remember," said Childline SA national executive officer Dumisile Nala.

She said the new number also worked outside South Africa, enabling Childline SA to join forces with other African countries in ensuring effective delivery of child protection services to all children.

The 116 number is a regional number of all the helplines in the African region. Nala said that meant that if SA children were to find themselves in one of the African countries and in need to help, they could dial 116. They would be given the necessary support and be linked to a helpline back home.

She said the new 116 number would provide better access to child protection services throughout Africa and allow Childline SA to strengthen its partnerships with child protection agencies.

IOL