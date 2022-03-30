Children discover skeletal remains in Eastern Cape bush

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police are asking for assistance in identifying the skeletal remains of a man that were discovered by children while they were playing in Zwelindinga informal settlement in Greenbushes.

“Neatly packed wood was lying next to deceased. The deceased was attired in a yellow T-shirt, khaki pants and a brown/khaki belt. His Converse black-and-white takkies and two black beanies were lying next to him. He is about 1.6m in height,” the police said.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the deceased through his clothing, or may know of anyone who may have gone to collect wood, or anyone who may have been missing for a long time, is asked to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 082 442 1017 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL