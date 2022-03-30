Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Children discover skeletal remains in Eastern Cape bush

File picture: Keran Ducasse

File picture: Keran Ducasse

Published 26m ago

Share

Pretoria - Eastern Cape police are asking for assistance in identifying the skeletal remains of a man that were discovered by children while they were playing in Zwelindinga informal settlement in Greenbushes.

Police suspect that the man may have died about six months ago.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Neatly packed wood was lying next to deceased. The deceased was attired in a yellow T-shirt, khaki pants and a brown/khaki belt. His Converse black-and-white takkies and two black beanies were lying next to him. He is about 1.6m in height,” the police said.

Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the deceased through his clothing, or may know of anyone who may have gone to collect wood, or anyone who may have been missing for a long time, is asked to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 082 442 1017 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

IOL

More on this

Related Topics:

crimecourtCOGTAMunicipalitiesCrime and courts

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello