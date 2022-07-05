Children injured as VW Golf crashes through Durban restaurant

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 10.30am.

Durban: Emergency Services said nine people, including children, were injured after a vehicle crashed through a restaurant.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to a serious collision on Seventh Avenue and Argyle Road in Morningside.

“The exact cause of the collision is unknown, however a vehicle crashed through a local restaurant.”

Jamieson said the restaurant was busy with many families socialising.