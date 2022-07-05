Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Children injured as VW Golf crashes through Durban restaurant

Multiple people injured as car drives through shop window in Morningside, Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 24m ago

Durban: Emergency Services said nine people, including children, were injured after a vehicle crashed through a restaurant.

The incident took place on Tuesday at about 10.30am.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to a serious collision on Seventh Avenue and Argyle Road in Morningside.

“The exact cause of the collision is unknown, however a vehicle crashed through a local restaurant.”

Jamieson said the restaurant was busy with many families socialising.

“A triage was done and immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Nine people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“All the patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required.”

Jamieson said police were on scene. The SAPS have been approached for comment.

IOL

