Durban - The Chinese Embassy in South Africa has given Clairwood Secondary School in Durban a major boost, which will see its learners being among the approximately 100 million people outside of China learning Mandarin following the unveiling of a new Mandarin Teaching Station of Confucius Institute at the school.
The station, donated by the Chinese government, comes with 20 computers and printers and will ensure that the school receives free Mandarin lessons from next year.
Lin Songtian, the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, said the education of children was the top priority for his government.
“Education is not only very important for the family, for the people and also for the nation, but to invest in education is to invest in the future, so this is why we are here. If we are to develop this country, we need to develop our people first,” Songtian said.
He said he had mobilised Chinese universities to become partners with local universities so that they could help to update facilities at local universities. “If the facilities lag, it’s hard for you to produce the future products, and so it is very important to have new equipment,” he said.