Chinese businessmen wounded in brazen suspected hijacking in northern KZN

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said the incident took place on the link road between Mandeni and the N2 on Saturday morning.

Durban - Three Chinese businessmen were rushed to hospital following a suspected hijacking on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

"Reports from the scene are that two businessmen travelling towards the N2 were shot multiple times by unknown suspects in a suspected hijacking. The victims were shot multiple times before their car left the road," Meyrick said.

He said the three patients were stabilised at the scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support and then transported to a specialised facility for further care.

He said police had also attended the scene and would be investigating further.