City to hand over title deeds to 250 Shallcross residents

Two hundred and fifty Shallcross residents will receive the title deeds to their homes on Saturday.

The handover comes at a time when the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements Department is rolling out its accelerated Title-Deed Restoration Programme.

The beneficiaries will be given the rightful ownership of their houses in line with the Human Settlements Department’s Enhanced Extended Discount Benefit Scheme (EEDBS) policy, which mainly caters for government houses built before 1994.

eThekwini Municipality Executive Committee member and chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo, accompanied by Speaker Weziwe Thusi, and ward 71 councillor Previn Vedan will officiate at the hand-over ceremony.

A department spokesperson said the EEDBS promoted home ownership among tenants of state-financed rental stock, including formal housing and serviced sites.