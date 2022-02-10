City warns of 4-hour power outage in Durban south areas while workers attend to cable damage
Share this article:
Durban - Several suburbs in the Durban south area will be without electricity on Saturday as council workers repair damage to a massive cable.
The City said between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, February 12, teams will be working on the City’s 132kV cables between Edwin Swales substation and Rossburgh substation which were damaged on January 28 by third party contractors.
The following areas will be affected:
- Island View
- Bayhead
- Bluff
- Wentworth
- Brighton Beach
- Jacobs
- Edwin Swales
"eThekwini Municipality has implemented a non-standard configuration to temporarily restore supply to affected customers.
“Permanent repairs of the high voltage cables have been completed and it is now urgently required to normalise the electrical network. Therefore, it is necessary to interrupt electricity supply," the City said.
Last month, IOL reported that several Durban suburbs were without electricity due to a transmission fault.
For further information and enquiries relating to the outage, call the contact centre on 080 3111 111.