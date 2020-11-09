City warns of water interruptions in these Durban south areas

Durban - Residents living in areas in the south of Durban are urged to brace for an interruption in their water supply for at least two days this week.

In a statement, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city's Water and Sanitation Unit would undertake a planned shutdown of the South Coast Augmentation pipeline to replace a faulty scour valve and a leaking air valve on the 800mm diameter steel trunk main, supplying Amanzimtoti Water Works.

He said the process would commence on Tuesday (November 10) from 5pm until Wednesday (November 11) at 6am.

"During this process, there will be zero incoming flow, and thus downstream areas including eThekwini reservoirs and Amanzimtoti Water Works will have limited system input volume," he said.

The following areas might experience poor pressure or no water towards the later times of the shutdown period, amid the construction: