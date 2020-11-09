NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Several areas south of Durban will be without water for at least one day this week due to repair work. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

City warns of water interruptions in these Durban south areas

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 43m ago

Durban - Residents living in areas in the south of Durban are urged to brace for an interruption in their water supply for at least two days this week.

In a statement, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city's Water and Sanitation Unit would undertake a planned shutdown of the South Coast Augmentation pipeline to replace a faulty scour valve and a leaking air valve on the 800mm diameter steel trunk main, supplying Amanzimtoti Water Works.

He said the process would commence on Tuesday (November 10) from 5pm until Wednesday (November 11) at 6am.

"During this process, there will be zero incoming flow, and thus downstream areas including eThekwini reservoirs and Amanzimtoti Water Works will have limited system input volume," he said.

The following areas might experience poor pressure or no water towards the later times of the shutdown period, amid the construction:

eManzimtoti CBD

Isipingo

Athlone Park

Doonside

Warner Beach

Winklespruit

Karridene

KwaMakhutha

Most parts of Adams Mission

Ezimbokodweni

Lewis Dr area

Malabar Hills

Lotus Park

Garden lots

Almond Road

Bhekulwandle

Umnini

Magabheni

Danganya

Craigieburn

eMkhomazi

Clansthal

Naidoville

Willow Glen

Midnight Café

Crowder

Ehlanzeni

Mgobhozini

Illovu

Lovu Beach

Mfume

Mashiwane

Egudwini

Nkwali

Kingsburgh

Panorama Park

Umgababa

KwaFakazi

KwaMgendwa

Mahlathini

Ohlongeni

Ekuphileni

Amahlongwa

Amalundi

For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, residents are urged to contact Call Centre number 080 131 3013 or the EWS WhatsApp number 073 1483 477.

IOL

