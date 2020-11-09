City warns of water interruptions in these Durban south areas
Durban - Residents living in areas in the south of Durban are urged to brace for an interruption in their water supply for at least two days this week.
In a statement, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city's Water and Sanitation Unit would undertake a planned shutdown of the South Coast Augmentation pipeline to replace a faulty scour valve and a leaking air valve on the 800mm diameter steel trunk main, supplying Amanzimtoti Water Works.
He said the process would commence on Tuesday (November 10) from 5pm until Wednesday (November 11) at 6am.
"During this process, there will be zero incoming flow, and thus downstream areas including eThekwini reservoirs and Amanzimtoti Water Works will have limited system input volume," he said.
The following areas might experience poor pressure or no water towards the later times of the shutdown period, amid the construction:
eManzimtoti CBD
Isipingo
Athlone Park
Doonside
Warner Beach
Winklespruit
Karridene
KwaMakhutha
Most parts of Adams Mission
Ezimbokodweni
Lewis Dr area
Malabar Hills
Lotus Park
Garden lots
Almond Road
Bhekulwandle
Umnini
Magabheni
Danganya
Craigieburn
eMkhomazi
Clansthal
Naidoville
Willow Glen
Midnight Café
Crowder
Ehlanzeni
Mgobhozini
Illovu
Lovu Beach
Mfume
Mashiwane
Egudwini
Nkwali
Kingsburgh
Panorama Park
Umgababa
KwaFakazi
KwaMgendwa
Mahlathini
Ohlongeni
Ekuphileni
Amahlongwa
Amalundi
For more information and enquiries regarding water supply, residents are urged to contact Call Centre number 080 131 3013 or the EWS WhatsApp number 073 1483 477.
IOL